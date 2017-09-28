A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works

By Bre
Filed Under: Bette Midler, Disney Channel, Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, The Sanderson Sisters
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

I know we all wanted a sequel, but it looks like we will have to settle for a remake. Which we all know, you obviously cannot remake a classic!

Deadline first reported the news saying that Disney Channel is in the early stages of development on a Hocus Pocus TV movie.

The new Hocus Pocus TV movie will have a new take with a new cast and new director. It is being written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), with David Kirschner on board to executive produce, who was producer on the original movie. Kirschner’s has also produced Curious George, An American Tail and The Addams Family TV series.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live