A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works

I know we all wanted a sequel, but it looks like we will have to settle for a remake. Which we all know, you obviously cannot remake a classic!

Deadline first reported the news saying that Disney Channel is in the early stages of development on a Hocus Pocus TV movie.

The new Hocus Pocus TV movie will have a new take with a new cast and new director. It is being written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), with David Kirschner on board to executive produce, who was producer on the original movie. Kirschner’s has also produced Curious George, An American Tail and The Addams Family TV series.