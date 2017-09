Ever since the release of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ her dentist has tripled in business.

Cardi’s famous line in the song:

“Got a bag & fixed my teeth, hope you h**s know it ain’t cheap”

Cardi’s dentist Dr. Catrise Austin claims that people have googled to see where Cardi got her dental work done.

Dr. Austin has worked on other celebrity grills from DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, Paula Abdul & many more.

Check out the testimonial video from Cardi below :