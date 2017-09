Drake is reportedly looking for a skilled sushi chef who can slice and dice with the best of them for his new restaurant in Toronto. Local site blogTO linked the new eatery to Canada’s own Drake (aka Aubrey Graham) over the summer after noticing the rapper’s OVO logo, an owl, emblazoned on the bottom corner of a large black-and-gold advert.

Happy To Say We Are Now Hiring All Position. Send Your Resume To employment@pick6ixto.com @pick6ixto @champagnepapi A post shared by @chubbsview on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Check out more by clicking here.