Jay-Z Provides Plane For Fat Joe To Bring Donations To Puerto Rico [Video]

By Short-E
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico grows, our brothers and sisters are desperate for our help. Please join myself, TIDAL, Governor Cuomo, and Ruben Diaz Jr. as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible.  Donate or find your local drop-off location and help save lives. Head to TIDAL.com/PuertoRico. If you are in the New York area we are collecting non perishable items such as water, batteries, can foods, diapers,baby wipes, canned formula, etc. on September 30th at the Jacob Javits Center. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I promise all these items will be delivered by ME personally to Puerto Rico. God bless. #savepuertorico

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on

Click on www.tidal.com/puertorico if you would like to donate to the victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

Props to Jay-Z, Fat Joe, & Daddy Yankee for doing their part to help the people of Puerto Rico in these hard times.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live