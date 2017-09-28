Jay-Z Provides Plane For Fat Joe To Bring Donations To Puerto Rico [Video]

As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico grows, our brothers and sisters are desperate for our help. Please join myself, TIDAL, Governor Cuomo, and Ruben Diaz Jr. as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible. Donate or find your local drop-off location and help save lives. Head to TIDAL.com/PuertoRico. If you are in the New York area we are collecting non perishable items such as water, batteries, can foods, diapers,baby wipes, canned formula, etc. on September 30th at the Jacob Javits Center. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I promise all these items will be delivered by ME personally to Puerto Rico. God bless. #savepuertorico

