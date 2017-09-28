McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Chicken Tenders

Back in 2013, McDonald’s did away with its Chicken Selects. After a four year gap, the fast-food chain is introducing Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to the menu.

McDonald’s also created 1,000 limited edition posters for each of nine signature sauces they have as a promotion for the new menu item, according to Delish. The posters will be given out to customers who purchase the tenders on Oct. 7 at participating locations.