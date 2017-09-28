binge drinking, alcohol, alcoholic, pill

Scientist Working On A Pill That Reduces The Urge To Drink

Tony Tecate
Scientists are now working on a pill that will reduce the desire to drink alcohol.

The pill that could stop people from binge drinking would work by affecting areas of the brain that create the buzz produced by booze. By killing the buzz, drinkers might be better able to moderate their alcohol consumption.

Here are some more details about this wonder pill.

 

  • Arbaclofen placarbil aims to allow drinkers to moderate their consumption.
  • It inhibits areas of the brain that create the buzz produced by alcoholic drinks.
  • As well as alcoholics it could help people who drink excessively but are in denial.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

 

