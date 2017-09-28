Season 2 Of Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Has Begun

Atlanta garnered immediate attention and success and earned the multi-talented Donald Glover an Emmy. He made history as the first ever black director to ever win the award.
Fader reports that film crews were spotted in various locations throughout Atlanta recently, and Atlanta Magazine confirmed reports of filming.
In a recent interview Glover did with the Hollywood Reporter, he stated of the upcoming season:
“I don’t want to go into season two [with the mindset of] ‘Enough people liked it so just keep those people,’ because then you begin to give your audience a methadone drip of bullshit that keeps them happy as opposed to, ‘We did something controversial and more people were interested.'”