This Popular Anime Is Getting A Live-Action Remake By J.J. Abrams

Last year’s beloved anime hit Your Name is officially getting the live-action treatment with J.J. Abrams signed on as a producer.

Your Name quickly rose to become Japan’s highest-grossing film ever. According to Vulture, Paramount Pictures, Abrams’s Bad Robot, and Japan-based Toho Co. are teaming up to make the live-action film. Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer will be writing the screenplay.

The film, originally created, directed, and written by Makoto Shinkai, is about a city boy and country girl who find they are able to switch bodies and end up trying to meet one another in order to prevent a looming disaster.

Shinkai said in a statement:

“When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of — I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.”

It’s too early for any news on casting… but it’s sure to be a debated and controversial topic, if past anime live-action remake casting choices are anything to go by.