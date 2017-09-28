Where To Get Free Coffee On National Coffee Day

Friday, Sept. 29, marks National Coffee Day.

Here’s a list of places you can check out to get either free or discounted coffee, according to Bustle:

KRISPY KREME is going all out and will be giving free coffee the whole weekend. From Friday, Sept. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 1, you can get any size hot or iced brewed coffee at participating Krispy Kremes.

DUNKIN DONUTS will give you a free medium hot coffee with a purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

7-ELEVEN, as long as you’re a part of the rewards program, is giving away free coffee of any size. According to Pop Sugar, this deal also extends throughout the weekend starting on Friday, Sept. 29, and ending on Sunday, Oct. 1.

MCDONALDS isn’t handing out free coffee, but it will be discounted. Small caramel macchiatos, cappuccinos, and/or Americanos will be available for the cut price of $2 each.

PEET’S COFFEE is offering a free medium coffee or tea with the purchase of a bag of blended beans, which will available at a discounted 25 percent off price.

CINNABON will give out free 12-ounce coffees all day Friday.

Have your game plan ready!