American Idol producers have their man. TMZ reports that Lionel Richie has finally agreed to be a judge.

Lionel will join Katy Perry and Luke Bryan when auditions start in just a few days. But the show’s talent budget is well back in the rear-view mirror. Katy is getting $25 million, Luke is reportedly getting $13 million, show host Ryan Seacrest is getting $15 million, and Lionel is said to be getting $10 million.

American Idol will premiere on ABC next year, likely in March.