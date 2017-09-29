Mom Finds Two Pythons In Her Shower, Casually Sweeps Them Out [Video]

A reticulated python is seen in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo's new Reptopia exhibit during a media preview on May 24, 2017. Singapore zoo will launch its new Reptopia exhibit this June school holiday. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN
(Photo credit ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

I’m pretty sure the last thing you’d expect when you walk into your shower are two pythons.

Petrina Murphy, a 41-year-old mom from Queensland, Australia, was in her bathroom looking at her skylight when she saw a pair of huge pythons against the window of her shower.

But instead of doing something you might expect anyone else to do in such a situation, like running away screaming or calling the police, Petrina decided to handle the situation herself.

“I saw them tangled around each other through the skylight, so I got the broom and used the handle to get them to fall out into the shower,” she said.

You can see the video here of her sweeping the pythons away.

…yeah, I’d probably call specialist to get them out.

