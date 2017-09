It’s a great time to be single if you’re a sociopath, because there are SO many new ways to screw with people’s heads. Here’s the new one . . .

The latest dating term is “submarining.” That’s when you ghost someone for a while . . . and then, you just resurface out of nowhere and text them as if nothing’s wrong.

That sounds like it might mess with someone’s mind even MORE than ghosting.

