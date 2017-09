Deadline is reporting that a new ‘Men In Black’ movie is in the works.

The movie will be a spinoff from the original and will not feature Tommy Lee or Will Smith’s characters.

Will & Tommy’s characters will be referenced in the new movie but no plans of either of them to reprise their roles.

The new spinoff is set to hit theaters in May of 2019 and it will focus on new characters chasing alien villains.

