Our Brains Are Only Wired To Work 25 Hours A Week

By Tony Tecate
According to studies conducted by scientists in Australia and Japan, our brains aren’t built to work a normal workweek. Instead, the limit is about 25 hours per week – especially if you’re over the age of 40.

After 25 hours, brain function starts to decline, making employees less effective and efficient.

So instead of a five-day workweek, we’re talking about a three-day workweek. That sounds just about right.

If you had an extra couple days off each week, how would you spend them?

Get more details on the study by clicking here.

