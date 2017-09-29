Our Brains Are Only Wired To Work 25 Hours A Week

According to studies conducted by scientists in Australia and Japan, our brains aren’t built to work a normal workweek. Instead, the limit is about 25 hours per week – especially if you’re over the age of 40.

After 25 hours, brain function starts to decline, making employees less effective and efficient.

So instead of a five-day workweek, we’re talking about a three-day workweek. That sounds just about right.

If you had an extra couple days off each week, how would you spend them?

