In the early hours, residents of Las Vegas lined up to donate blood to help those who have been affected by the mass shooting.

If you would like to help or know anyone in the area please pass this along!

Here are some places you can donate blood to help #LasVegas https://t.co/gHwMyIKBSv —

Find a Blood Source location near you HERE!

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has also started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims.