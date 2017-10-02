Here’s How To Help After Sunday Night’s Las Vegas Shooting

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left more than 50 dead and hundreds more injured, people are lining up to help the victims and their friends/family who suffered from the incident.

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money, which you can check out here.

Alongside this, blood is also needed for the hundreds that were wounded in the attack.

If you would like to donate blood, there are 15 Blood Source centers that are accepting donations.

Blood Source has already sent blood to Las Vegas and it anticipates more blood will be sent out throughout the week.

To schedule an appointment, call 866-822-5663 or online to bloodsource.org.

Blood Source locations:

Auburn

11990 Heritage Oak Pl,Ste 2A

Auburn, CA 95603

Chico

555 Rio Lindo Ave

Chico, CA 95926

Davis

1801 Hanover Dr, Ste A

Davis, CA 95616

Elk Grove

9267 Laguna Springs Drive, Ste 100

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Fair Oaks

11713 Fair Oaks Blvd

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Folsom

150 Natoma Station Dr, Ste 500

Folsom, CA 95630

Granite Bay (Source Plasma)

8425 Sierra College Blvd. Ste D

Granite Bay, CA 95746

Grass Valley

759 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Merced

382 East Yosemite Ave

Merced, CA 95340

Placerville

4278 Golden Center Drive, Suite 110

Placerville, CA 95667

Roseville

10529 Fairway Dr, Ste 100

Roseville, CA 95678

Sacramento (Midtown)

1608 Q St

Sacramento, CA 95811

Sacramento (Sierra Oaks)

3099 Fair Oaks Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95864

Redding

2680 Larkspur Lane

Redding, CA 96002

Yuba City

1290 Stabler Lane, Ste 830

Yuba City, CA 95993

The American Red Cross’ Southern Nevada Chapter also has a page setup to receive donations.