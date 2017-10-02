Husband Gave His Life Protecting His Wife In Vegas: “I Felt Him Get Shot In The Back”

One of the first victims being identified in the Las Vegas shooting is a husband who gave his life protecting his wife…

USAToday.com says that Sonny and Heather Melton from Tennessee were at the country music concert in Las Vegas and when bullets started to be fired at the crowd – and she described what happened next:

“He saved my life. He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”

Moments later, Sonny who is a registered nurse, was pronounced dead.

Heather said: “I want everyone to know what a kind hearted loving man he was but at this point I can barely breathe.”

CLICK HERE to see a picture of Heather and Sonny.

Las Vegas is in our prayers today.

CLICK HERE to see more of the victim’s names as they are released.