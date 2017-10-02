NFL To Hold Moment Of Silence Before Tonight’s ‘Monday Night Football’

Prior to Monday night’s meeting between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL will have an official moment of silence to honor the victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

An NFL spokesperson told TMZ Sports, “The Commissioner has asked that there be an on-field moment of silence for Las Vegas before tonight’s game.”

“This will be a moment of reflection for the victims, their families and loved ones and also for the heroic efforts of the first responders.”

Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM PST.