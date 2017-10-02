Smoke Alarm Helped Lead Officers To Las Vegas Shooter’s Room

Amidst the sound of gunshots and cries, a fire alarm caused by the smoke of gunfire screamed through the air which eventually led SWAT team to the shooter’s room during Sunday’s tragic event.

As the gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, fired round after round, gun smoke filled his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, said Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, citing police sources.

According to the Washington Post, the SWAT team used the alarm triggered by the smoke to locate Paddock’s exact position in about 20 minutes.

After they located his room, the SWAT team members used explosives to get inside Paddock killed himself before the officers entered.

Sunday’s attack has been deemed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.