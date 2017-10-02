Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

Smoke Alarm Helped Lead Officers To Las Vegas Shooter’s Room

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Amidst the sound of gunshots and cries, a fire alarm caused by the smoke of gunfire screamed through the air which eventually led  SWAT team to the shooter’s room during Sunday’s tragic event.

As the gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, fired round after round, gun smoke filled his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, said Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, citing police sources.

According to the Washington Post, the SWAT team used the alarm triggered by the smoke to locate Paddock’s exact position in about 20 minutes.

After they located his room, the SWAT team members used explosives to get inside Paddock killed himself before the officers entered.

Sunday’s attack has been deemed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

