Country Guitarist Changes Mind On Gun Control Following Vegas

The Josh Abbott Band played at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival hours before the mass shooting began during Jason Aldean’s set on Sunday night.

Lead guitarist of the band, Caleb Keeter, issued his own statement on Twitter about his changed stance on gun control following the Las Vegas shooting, which garnered immense attention and sparked debate.

Transcribed, he wrote:

I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with [Concealed Handgun Licenses], and legal firearms on the bus. They were useless.

We couldn’t touch them for fear police might think we were part of the massacre and shoot us. A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power. Enough is enough. Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn’t going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand. These rounds were just powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in close proximity of a victim shot by this f—ing coward received shrapnel wounds. We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it. We are unbelievably fortunate to not be among the number of victims killed or seriously wounded by this maniac.

According to the Washington Post, a publicist for the band declined to comment and instead pointed to the statement issued on Facebook by the band.