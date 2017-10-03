Ellen DeGeneres Shares Hopeful Message After Vegas Tragedy [VIDEO]

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Ellen DeGeneres shared a message to viewers on her talk show to focus on the good that people do in the world.

She highlighted individuals who went out of their way to help others amidst tragedy and showed a montage of guests she’s had on her show who have had a positive impact on society.

DeGeneres closed her show teary-eyed with an uplifting message, saying:

“The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win.”

