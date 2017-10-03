professional beer drinker, beer,
Get Paid To Drink Beer [pic]

By Tony Tecate
A brewery in England is offering what many would say is the perfect job – a professional beer taster.

Meantime Brewing Company is looking for someone to join its team on a part-time basis to try its new products and give feedback.

Of course, the person who gets the job will have to be passionate about beer – and an expert. The company needs valuable opinions so they can make good decisions.

But the person who gets this job will literally get paid to drink beer.

Dust off your resume, click here for more details.

