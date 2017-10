Now you can smell like you spent the night in the bar, even when you have not had a drop of alcohol. Talk about an intoxicating scent …

A new fragrance called Gin & Tonic will make you smell like … a gin and tonic.

And it’s expensive to smell like you’ve been in a bar … the new cologne from Art de Parfum will cost you $150 for a 1.7 ounce bottle.

Gin and Tonic Cologne sounds a bit like a novelty but with its price tag, I’m intrigued. Is this suitable for men @BloomPerfumery? pic.twitter.com/agb5hAssPM — The Gin Baker (@baker_gin) September 30, 2017

