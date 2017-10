A man that’s been on the Massachusetts Most Wanted List has been found hiding right here in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Daniel Christian was arrested at a home in Arden-Arcade last week after evading police capture for months.

Christian was wanted for his connection to a Massachusetts shooting back in July.

He was finally tracked down in a friend’s house off of Hurley Way, and he’s now awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.

For more information, head right here.