‘Mean Girls’ Cast Uses Oct. 3rd To Raise Money For The Victims Of Las Vegas

Of course you have to know that today is National ‘Mean Girls’ day! Today was the day in Mean Girls history where Cady and Aaron took their relationship to the next level! After weeks of staring at the back of Aaron’s head in Calculus class he turns around to ask her what day it is. His reply….

Well the cast wants to shine light on something that is much more important today and that’s to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The cast has set up a GoFundMe and would like for you to donate just $3.

It's October 3 & the cast of #MeanGirls is raising money for Las Vegas victims. Help reach goal of 300K & donate $3… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 03, 2017

You can donate HERE!