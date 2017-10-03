Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

‘Mean Girls’ Cast Uses Oct. 3rd To Raise Money For The Victims Of Las Vegas

By Bre
Filed Under: Donation, GoFundMe, Las Vegas Victims, Mean Girls, Mean Girls Day, Oct. 3rd
(Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Of course you have to know that today is National ‘Mean Girls’ day! Today was the day in Mean Girls history where Cady and Aaron took their relationship to the next level! After weeks of staring at the back of Aaron’s head in Calculus class he turns around to ask her what day it is. His reply….

Well the cast wants to shine light on something that is much more important today and that’s to help  the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The cast has set up a GoFundMe and would like for you to donate just $3.

You can donate HERE!

