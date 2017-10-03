Official Statement Released By Route 91 Fest Organizers

Live Nation Entertainment, the organizers of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, issued a statement today, Oct. 3, regarding the deadly shooting that occurred on the closing night of the festival.

The complete statement, courtesy of CMT, reads:

“On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.

“Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need. While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day.

“We will NOT let hate win over LOVE. We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”