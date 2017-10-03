Riff Raff Accidentally Reveals His Sex Tape [NSFW]

Riff Raff accidentally revealed that he made a sex tape with porn star Bella Elise Rose.

How?

He liked the video when it was posted on Twitter!

XXL Magazine has reported that an eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed the rapper had liked an explicit video posted by Rose on Twitter.

Upon watching it, he noticed some distinctive tattoos on the man’s hands and, putting two and two together, realized the tattoos matched up perfectly with Riff Raff’s own.

The two had already posted photos together, so it’s not a huge surprise to see the pair had taking their friendship to the next level…

While the rapper has yet to confirm his appearance in the video, Rose herself has said:

“It was never meant to be a sex tape, we were just having fun — Okay, so our fun happened to include a camera.”

[WARNING: 18+ NSFW]

You can find the video for yourself right here.