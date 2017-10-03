Runner Runs With His Junk Out During Marathon [NSFW VIDEO]

Whoops!

According to TMZ, marathon runner Jozef Urban finished 10th place at the Košice Peace Marathon in Slovakia over the weekend, but that’s not what has people talking……..

Embarrassingly, Urban’s junk popped right out of his shorts during his run, bouncing around in full view of the cameras and apparently on live TV!

While it’s unclear if he realized what had happened, it didn’t appear to slow him down and he crossed the finish line with all three legs on display.

