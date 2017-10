Tyra Banks and photographer Erik Asla have broken up after five years together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the split was amicable and the two are co-parenting their child who was born last January via surrogacy.

The source said:

“There was no drama at all. They are still friends and co-parenting their son, York Banks Asla, together. Tyra is a very hands-on mom, so it is not surprising she would continue to co-parent with Erik.”