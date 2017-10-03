Veteran Stole Truck To Take Vegas Shooting Victims To Hospital

San Diego native Taylor Winston was quick to react to the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. The Marine veteran ran from danger when shots began to fire, but stayed in the area in order to help victims get to a hospital.

Winston took some of the victims who were in the most critical condition in a stolen pick-up truck to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center before ambulances arrived on the scene, CBS This Morning reports. He returned the keys of the truck to the owners on Monday night.

He said in an interview:

“I saw a field with a bunch of white trucks. I tested my luck to see if any of them had keys in it, first one we tried opening had keys sitting right there. I started looking for people to take to the hospital. There was just too many and it was overwhelming how much blood was everywhere.”

He and his girlfriend, Jenn Lewis, fit as many people in the backseat and bed of the truck as possible.

“Once we dropped them off, we were like well, let’s go back for round two and go get some more. I transported probably 20 to 30 people injured to the hospital.”

Winston joined the military at 17 and served two tours in Iraq. “I think a lot of my training in the military helped me in the situation. We needed to get them out of there regardless of our safety,” he said.

He also pointed out and praised the others in the area who were trying to help as much as they could: