Where To Get Deals For National Taco Day On Oct. 4

We’re so excited that TOMORROW is National Taco Day. See where to celebrate here in Sacramento with great deals…

We think National Taco Day is our favorite made-up holiday! Plenty of places will be offering deals on tacos tomorrow, October 4th.

Here are some of the best deals from USAToday.com:

Jimboys: Buy one get one FREE tacos (up to three free tacos per guest Wednesday at participating locations)

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free! At participating locations with THIS coupon

Taco Bell: Get a “National Taco Day gift set” for only $5! It comes with four tacos — “Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco” at select locations.

