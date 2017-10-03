Woman Dies After Inhaling Too Much Pigeon Poop

A 62 year-old Italian woman has passed away while vacationing at her country house that was infested with pigeons.

The Local is reporting that the woman died of thallium poisoning which was caused by inhaling too much pigeon poop.

The owner of the house that died had a sister that was sent to the hospital from the same thallium poisoning but she is expected to survive.

The family was vacationing together at the country home when they discovered the pigeon infestation at the barn house.

