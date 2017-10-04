Applebee’s Selling $1 Margaritas All Month Long!

How can you say no to a $1 margarita?!

According to Cosmopolitan, Applebee’s is offering $1 margaritas all month long!

#dollaritas #wehavegotyoucovered #tequilla #halfpricehappyhour #halfpriceapps A post shared by Applebees (@applebeesvccrva) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

These “Dollaritas” are a part of the restaurant chain’s “Neighborhood Appreciation Month” promotion. Patrick Kirk, the company’s vice president of beverage innovation, released a statement regarding the deal, saying:

“Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

The best part of this deal?

They’re served all day! You don’t even need to squeeze their happy hour time frame into your schedule because you can make it happy hour whenever you feel like it!

