Cooking Show Star Caught Having Sex With 15-Year-Old

By Nina
The winner of an episode of the popular British cooking show Come Dine With Me is now a registered sex offender…

According to Page Six, 37-year-old Lucy Haughey has been convicted of having sexual relations with the 15-year-old son of her friend.

In text messages sent to another friend, Haughey confessed to having sex with the child, and being happy the boy lost it to an experienced woman and not a “skinny and skanky 15-year-old.”

Though she asked her friend to delete the messages, her friend went to the police and Haughey was arrested and convicted of the crime.

