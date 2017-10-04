glow in the dark roses, flowers, halloween

Glow In The Dark Roses Are Here For Halloween [video]

By Tony Tecate
Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Halloween usually isn’t a holiday for sending roses, but now 1-800-Flowers.com has created the perfect bouquet for anyone who likes flowers by day and something a little spookier at night – glow-in-the-dark roses.

The roses aren’t magical, but they are dipped in a solution that turns them almost eerie neon green in the dark – kind of like a glow stick. According to the website the white roses last anywhere from 10-14 days and cost $50 for a bouquet.

Check out more on these creepy roses by clicking here.

