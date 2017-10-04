National Taco Day Deals

Check out this video to see some new Taco Fashion on National Taco Day.

Taco Bell: At participating locations on Wednesday, the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For $5, get four classic Taco Bell tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco .

On the Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents each when you dine-in Wednesday at participating locations.

Del Taco: New and existing members of Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub will get a buy one Queso Crunch Taco, get one free coupon to use Wednesday at participating locations.

