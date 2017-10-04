Riff Raff Sex Video Leaked With Porn Star [Video]

Riff Raff is being seen in a whole new light by some fans after adult film star Bella Elise Rose confirmed that the rapper was involved in a sex tape with her last month.

The clip in question was posted on Rose’s Twitter account. Though Raff’s face isn’t shown, some Internet detectives managed to ID him based on a quick on-camera appearance during the clip. An inked-up hand can be seen fondling Rose, and it has a cup of lean tattooed on it — matching some of Riff Raff’s body art.

Mass Appeal reached out Rose’s publicist for confirmation and the actress responded: “It was never meant to be a sex tape, we were just having fun. Okay, so our fun happened to include a camera.”

See the NSFW video HERE!