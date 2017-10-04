lard butt 1k, fat, obese, lazy, donut, beer, happiness

The Lard Butt 1K Marathon

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: beer, donut, Fat, happiness, lard butt 1k, lazy, obese
(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

On Saturday, November 4th in San Francisco, an epic race will be held for lazy people that features doughnut stations along the route and a beer garden at the finish line.

The Lard Butt 1K was designed for below-average athletes and weekend warriors. Anyone running – or walking – the 0.62-mile race will get to enjoy a donut every 250 meters.

In the past, the race has been run by plenty of people dressed up in costumes. Odds are, this year’s race will be no different.

#SaturdayMorning #MyKindOfRace #LardButt1K

A post shared by Megan F. Malcolm (@meganfmalcolm) on

Want to join this epic race, click here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live