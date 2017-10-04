The Lard Butt 1K Marathon

On Saturday, November 4th in San Francisco, an epic race will be held for lazy people that features doughnut stations along the route and a beer garden at the finish line.

The Lard Butt 1K was designed for below-average athletes and weekend warriors. Anyone running – or walking – the 0.62-mile race will get to enjoy a donut every 250 meters.

In the past, the race has been run by plenty of people dressed up in costumes. Odds are, this year’s race will be no different.

#SaturdayMorning #MyKindOfRace #LardButt1K A post shared by Megan F. Malcolm (@meganfmalcolm) on Jun 11, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

Want to join this epic race, click here.