An Instagram model is getting a lot of popularity online because she’s the spitting image of Beyonce!

MTO News reported that the woman, who’s name is Britney Williams, is a Detroit native that’s gained a decently large online following.

It ain't unconditional til' they've hurt you and you still find them worth the fight -B (poem swipe⬅️) A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Independent AF | Happy Fourth! 💋 A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Grateful.. A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on May 19, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Creating the best memories with the most beautiful person | Blessed to have her always by my side… My Bestie 😘 #BVIPNewJackCity A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Surprisingly, she says she doesn’t see any resemblance to the Queen Bey. She explained:

“I’m not the “other” anything.. I’m the only “B” of my kind… -B”

