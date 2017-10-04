You May Need A Hepatitis A Vaccination If You Ate At This Sacramento Restaurant

Did you eat at MacKenzie’s Sports Bar and Grille in Sacramento last month? If so, you may need a Hepatitis A vaccination…

The Sacramento Bee has reported that an employee at the restaurant may have had the virus, and they could have spread it to customers while working.

Sacramento health officials are warning anyone that ate at the restaurant between September 12th and the 22nd to get vaccinated against the virus.

Hepatitis A affects the liver and produces symptoms including nausea, fever, vomiting, fatigue, jaundice and more.

