Papa John’s is currently holding a buy one get one free promotion on its pizzas. You pay for one, and you get one of equal or lesser value free – no promo code needed.

On top of that deal, the pizza chain is also giving away free one-topping large pizzas if you pay using Visa Checkout. If you pay with Visa Checkout, you’ll get emailed a unique promo code to redeem your free pizza for up to 30 days after receipt, reports DWYM.