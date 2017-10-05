Kohl’s Has Seasonal Positions Available

By Nina
(Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl's)

Kohl’s is opening temporary positions to help out with this holiday season. This season, Kohl’s has opted not to specify how many job openings need to be filled, which strays from the normal trend of outlining how much extra help will be needed.

Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president of Human Resources, told CNBC in an interview:

“We continue to refine our company strategy, our hiring strategy, and the culture we’re trying to build. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

The company will be holding a seasonal hiring day on Oct. 7. Check your local Kohl’s location for more details.

Click here to see the seasonal positions online on Kohl’s website.

