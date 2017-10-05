Lil Wayne Has An Alleged 15-Year-Old Love Child

It appears Lil Wayne might have another son that he never knew about.

A woman named Keiotia Watson is claiming in legal documents that she had a sexual relationship with Lil Wayne back in June 2001. Nine months later, she gave birth to a son named Dwayne, who she says is named after Weezy’s government name.

Watson even went to court a couple years ago to establish paternity and get child support. A Louisiana judge ruled in her favor and ordered Wayne to pay her $5000 a month for their child, but he apparently hasn’t paid a dime. However, it’s not entirely his fault. Sources say Weezy was never served with legal papers or notified he’s legally the father of the 15-year-old boy. A source close to Wayne says the rapper plans to take a paternity test, and if he’s the dad he’ll take full responsibility and pay his portion to Watson.

Weezy already has four children with four different baby mamas — three sons and a daughter, Reginae Carter.