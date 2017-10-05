Michael B. Jordan Superhero Series Coming To Netflix

A 10-episode series has been ordered by Netflix called Raising Dion that will feature Michael B. Jordan.

The show is about a widower, Nicole Reese, who learns that her son, Dion, has supernatural powers. Jordan will play Nicole’s late husband/Dion’s late father, and he’s also executive producing the series, reports HelloGiggles.

The show was based on director Dennis Liu’s short film and comic book. He stressed wanting to bring different kinds of superhero stories (and stories in general) to the screen:

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and Macro, who I know shares that commitment. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, said: