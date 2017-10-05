Migos Want To Make Movies, Quavo Writing Script

The boys of Migos, who gained immense popularity with the release of their single “Bad and Boujee” last year, are starting to think about other outlets of creative expression, reports Fader.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Offset spoke out about wanting to get into movies next:

“Movies. My boy Quavo writing the scripts. He been in that kitchen trying to whip up.”

Quavo said:

“I’m a ’90s and all my favorite movies got the dope artists in them. Juice, Menace II Society, All the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, Big Tymers movies. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”

Migos aren’t completely new to filming, they had a cameo in Donald Glover’s (AKA Childish Gambino) Atlanta.

He also gave a small update on the collaborative project with Travis Scott. Apparently, they’re just about done, with figuring out the track listing being one of the last things on the checklist.