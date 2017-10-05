lottery, placerville, winner

Placerville Man’s Wife Yells at Him For Buying Too Many Lottery Scratchers . . . Then He Wins $1 Million

By Tony Tecate
See, this is why you should NEVER listen to your wife.

A guy named Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza from Placerville, in northern California, got into an argument with his wife recently.  She was mad that he was spending so much money on scratch-off lottery tickets.

But like any good gambling addict, he kept on buying the tickets . . . and he’d hide in the bathroom to scratch them off.

And then, last month . . . one of his tickets HIT and he won a $1 MILLION jackpot.

So, he says, he got the courage to walk out of the bathroom and tell his wife.

There’s no word on how she reacted, but they did say they’re planning to put the money toward their retirement.

