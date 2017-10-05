‘Rush Hour 4’ Could Be In The Works Starting Next Year

“[It’s coming] next year. For the last seven years we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed.”

However, there is one caveat. Chris Tucker has apparently not agreed as of yet to be in the fourth installment, and Chan made it very clear that the movie won’t happen without Tucker’s involvement:

“Next year [we’ll] probably start — IF Chris Tucker agrees. It’s not about money! It’s about [having] time to make. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4, we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'”

That is, of course, the best policy. It simply could not be Rush Hour without the iconic Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker duo.