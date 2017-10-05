Why Cheese Is Bad For Your Dog

How often have you started to prepare a sandwich and given your dog a slice of cheese while you’re at it? It’s hard to stop giving it to them because they seem to enjoy it so much, but it turns out cheese and dairy products can actually be quite harmful for dogs.

Dr. Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food said that dairy foods are among one of the most common food allergies in dogs. Cheese also upsets dogs’ digestive systems.

Dr. Bernal said in an interview with CountryLiving.com:

“Nowadays, 59 percent of dogs are obese or overweight. Cheese is quite calorie-laden, it’s not the healthiest, and they don’t need it.”

To make sure your dog is getting all the nutrient it needs, follow these guidelines: