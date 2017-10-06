A Fast Food Manager Was Busted For Selling Cocaine By Hiding It Inside Orders

A night shift manager for a 24-hour McDonald’s in New York City was recently arrested for allegedly selling $10,900 worth of cocaine inside the restaurant to undercover cops.

According to a press release from the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York, the night manager, Frank Guerrero, allegedly sold cocaine to undercover cops eight times.

He would sell the drugs via a meal and slip the substance in a McDonald’s cookie bag and then conceal it within a larger McDonald’s order with two cheeseburgers, fries, and a soda, prosecutors said.

The sting operation lasted three months, which resulted in officers searching his residence. Police found 200 grams of cocaine and roughly $5,300 in cash hidden inside a dresser in a child’s play room.

Guerrero has been charged with selling a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, using drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully dealing with a child.

