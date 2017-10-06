A Lost Selena Interview Was Just Discovered On An Old TV Camera [Video]

By Bre
Filed Under: Interview, Long-lost footage, Selena, Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Univision
(Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

An old TV camera from Univision was donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and they discovered a long-lost interview of Selena Quintanilla on it! 

The interview was from 1994 in San Antonio, where Selena was performing in the “Texas Live” festival. This was right after she won her Grammy. 

She was soooo beautiful!

Apparently the production manager who directed the footage told the museum that after Selena was killed in 1995, he searched for the footage and could not find it. 

When the camera was donated to the museum, they had to transfer the tape to digital, and when they did this summer, the footage was discovered!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live