A Lost Selena Interview Was Just Discovered On An Old TV Camera [Video]

An old TV camera from Univision was donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and they discovered a long-lost interview of Selena Quintanilla on it!

The interview was from 1994 in San Antonio, where Selena was performing in the “Texas Live” festival. This was right after she won her Grammy.

She was soooo beautiful!

Apparently the production manager who directed the footage told the museum that after Selena was killed in 1995, he searched for the footage and could not find it.

When the camera was donated to the museum, they had to transfer the tape to digital, and when they did this summer, the footage was discovered!